Human Rights Observatory

Contempt proceedings against Pakistani journalists who investigated judicial collusion

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Islamabad High Court to drop its contempt proceedings against the two newspaper journalists and the newspaper’s owner for publishing a former judge’s leaked affidavit revealing alleged judicial collusion to deny bail to leading opposition politicians who were jailed on the eve of the 2018 general elections.“I verified my sources,” Ansar Abbasi, an investigative reporter with The News International newspaper, told RSF.


© Reporters without borders -


