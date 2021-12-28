Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Explainer: what is corporate social responsibility or CSR – and what do investors need to know?

By Limin Fu, Lecturer in Management, University of Newcastle
Dirk Boehe, Professor, Université Mohammed VI Polytechnique
Share this article
Investors play an important role in pushing firms toward becoming better corporate citizens. So, what do investors need to know about corporate social responsibility?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nigerian journalist to appear before judge after being held arbitrarily for two months
~ Take a closer look: how more and more students are catching the citizen science bug
~ When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it's an emergency
~ River stories, culture wars, share house sagas: 5 of the best podcasts of 2021
~ The epic, 550-million-year story of Uluṟu, and the spectacular forces that led to its formation
~ Has the pandemic fundamentally changed our ethics?
~ Reporter killed in Myanmar military attack near Thai border
~ Serbia unable to render justice to reporter whose home was torched
~ Beyond Sherlock Holmes: five Victorian detective stories you must read
~ Five ways the internet era has changed British English – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter