Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The epic, 550-million-year story of Uluṟu, and the spectacular forces that led to its formation

By Melanie Finch, Lecturer in Structural Geology and Metamorphism, Monash University
Andrew Giles, Assistant lecturer, Monash University
Share this article
Part of the magic of Uluru is the way it tricks your senses. Deep orange by day, at sunrise and sunset it appears to change colour, becoming a more vibrant shade of red, and then almost purple.

Its size also seems to change depending on your perspective. Approaching Uluru from afar you are struck by how small it appears. But as you get closer, you realise it is truly a huge mountain, a behemoth in the middle of the comparatively flat Australian desert.

Australian geologists are now revealing yet another dimension to Uluru’s magic: the spectacular forces…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nigerian journalist to appear before judge after being held arbitrarily for two months
~ Take a closer look: how more and more students are catching the citizen science bug
~ When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it's an emergency
~ Explainer: what is corporate social responsibility or CSR – and what do investors need to know?
~ River stories, culture wars, share house sagas: 5 of the best podcasts of 2021
~ Has the pandemic fundamentally changed our ethics?
~ Reporter killed in Myanmar military attack near Thai border
~ Serbia unable to render justice to reporter whose home was torched
~ Beyond Sherlock Holmes: five Victorian detective stories you must read
~ Five ways the internet era has changed British English – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter