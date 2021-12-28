Tolerance.ca
Beyond Sherlock Holmes: five Victorian detective stories you must read

By Clare Clarke, Assistant Professor of 19th-century literature, Trinity College Dublin
In December 1893, just six years after his first appearance and at the height of his popularity with the late-Victorian reading public, Sherlock Holmes, the world’s most famous fictional detective, was killed off by his creator Arthur Conan Doyle. In The Final Problem, published in The Strand magazine, Sherlock plunged over the Reichenbach Falls in a struggle with master criminal Professor Moriarty and both were swallowed by a cauldron of swirling water and seething foam.…The Conversation


