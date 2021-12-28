Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indian migrant workers fight for their right to get paid in Serbia

By Unbias The News
Share this article
Indian migrant workers have been targeted to work at mega construction projects in Serbia. Several workers are not willing to give up fighting for their back pay, despite legal loopholes.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Exploitation of Indian migrant workers in Serbia continues
~ Triumph of the mall: how Victor Gruen’s grand urban vision became our suburban shopping reality
~ How hot is too hot? Here's how to tell if your dog is suffering during the summer heat
~ Remembering Geoffrey Giudice, the 'bosses man' who helped make Australia's Fair Work Commission fair
~ Have you fallen for the myth of 'I can't draw'? Do it anyway – and reap the rewards
~ How 2021 was the year governments really started to wise up against big tech
~ Can China win back global opinion before the Winter Olympics? Does it even want to?
~ Russian censors block website of legal aid non-profit OVD-Info
~ E.O. Wilson's lifelong passion for ants helped him teach humans about how to live sustainably with nature
~ Running out of ideas? Dozing off could be the secret to unlocking your creativity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter