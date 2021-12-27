Running out of ideas? Dozing off could be the secret to unlocking your creativity
By Delphine Oudiette, Chercheure en neurosciences cognitives, Inserm
Célia Lacaux, Chercheuse en neurosciences cognitives, Sorbonne Université
Thomas Andrillon, Chercheur en neurosciences à l'Institut du Cerveau - Paris Brain Institute, Inserm
We compared the ability of volunteers to solve a problem after a cat nap compared to those who stayed awake. It’s a technique we borrowed from Thomas Edison and Salvador Dali.
- Monday, December 27, 2021