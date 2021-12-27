Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do we feel so 'blah' after Christmas?

By Jolanta Burke, Senior Lecturer, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
The holiday season is usually a joyous occasion, but many people feel “blah” soon after the celebrations. What is it about Christmas that makes people feel this way?

Psychologists describe the blah feeling as “low mood” or “languishing”. Low mood is often temporary and can’t be attributed to any specific cause. Languishing…The Conversation


