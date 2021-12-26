Tolerance.ca
Slip, slop, slurp! The surprising science of sunscreen, sand and ice cream

By Shane Keating, Senior Lecturer in Mathematics and Oceanography, UNSW
Ahh, summer at the beach! The sun on your face, sand between your toes, an ice cream in your hand.

For scientists young and old, a trip to the beach is also a perfect opportunity to explore the peculiar properties of some fascinating fluids.

Through thick and thin


Take sunscreen. When you first squeeze sunscreen from the bottle, it spreads easily over your skin, providing an even protective layer against the Sun’s rays. But once on your skin, sunscreen gains a thicker consistency – it has higher viscosity – preventing it from dripping off.
Read complete article

