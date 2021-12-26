Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Like songs, the best graphs tell stories. Here are my 10 favourites from 2021

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
“One of the first things you have to decide on with a musical is why should there be songs.”

The person speaking is Stephen Sondheim, the writer of some of the best songs for musicals in the 20th century, who died in November aged 91.

You can put songs in any story, but what I think you have to look for is, why are songs necessary to this story? If it’s unnecessary, then the show generally turns out to be not very good.

I’m no…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


