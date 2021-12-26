Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Minsk Parliament recognizes genocide of Belarusian people

On 14 December 2021, the Belarusian Parliament approved a bill recognizing the genocide of Belarusian people by the Nazis. During World War II, the Nazis carried out 140 punitive operations throughout Belarus, razing over 200 towns and 9,000 villages. They set up 250 concentration camps for captured Soviet soldiers and 350 for civilians. 206,500 people perished in the largest of these camps alone. Overall, a third of the population at the time was killed by the Nazis (2.5 to 3 million (...)


