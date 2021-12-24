Tolerance.ca
DR Congo: Protesters Shot Dead, Wounded in Goma

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image National Road No. 2 barricaded with stones to block traffic during a demonstration in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on December 20, 2021. © 2021 GUERCHOM NDEBO/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Police fired on protesters in Goma, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on December 20, 2021, killing three people including a 6-month-old baby, Human Rights Watch said today. At least 12 other people were injured, including 3 children. The police reported that one officer was killed and 5 officers wounded. Government crackdowns on protests across the Congo…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


