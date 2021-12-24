Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF asks Polish president not to sign draconian “Lex TVN” bill into law

By asie2
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Polish President Andrzej Duda to veto a media law amendment that would enable the government to take control of TVN, Poland’s leading independent TV network. Passed by parliament last week, the amendment restricting foreign ownership of Poland’s broadcast media would force TVN’s American owners to sell their controlling stake in the broadcaster.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Lebanon to deport Bahraini opposition Al-Wefaq members in unprecedented move
~ Russia: Year of Doubling Down on Internet Censorship
~ So you want to be a music producer? You can learn the skills online to do it at home
~ Would Keynes have bought Bitcoin?
~ Convenience, comfort, cost and carbon: what's the best way to travel, save money and cut emissions?
~ Miracles and magic: the dual stories at the heart of Christmas
~ Step away from the table – why you keep eating when you're full
~ Why are young people drinking less than their parents’ generation did?
~ How common is the 'Common Era?' How A.D. and C.E. took over counting years
~ Serbian authorities accused of spying on visiting Russian citizens at behest of Kremlin
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter