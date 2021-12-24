Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Year of Doubling Down on Internet Censorship

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A young man wearing a face mask checks his mobile phone at the State Russian Museum, Saint Petersburg, May 26, 2020. © 2020 Jesus Merida / SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Images (Moscow) – Russian authorities redoubled their efforts in 2021 to repress internet freedoms, Human Rights Watch said today. The government blocked popular censorship circumvention tools, experimented with novel censorship technologies, expanded oppressive internet legislation, and pressured tech companies to comply with the increasingly stifling regulations. “The Russian government is using its growing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ So you want to be a music producer? You can learn the skills online to do it at home
~ Would Keynes have bought Bitcoin?
~ Convenience, comfort, cost and carbon: what's the best way to travel, save money and cut emissions?
~ Miracles and magic: the dual stories at the heart of Christmas
~ Step away from the table – why you keep eating when you're full
~ Why are young people drinking less than their parents’ generation did?
~ How common is the 'Common Era?' How A.D. and C.E. took over counting years
~ Serbian authorities accused of spying on visiting Russian citizens at behest of Kremlin
~ RSF advocates for protection of journalists and against impunity on international press freedom mission to Mexico
~ Manchin takes aim at Build Back Better, but his real focus is on West Virginia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter