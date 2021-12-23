Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are young people drinking less than their parents’ generation did?

By Sarah J MacLean, Associate professor, La Trobe University
Amy Pennay, Research Fellow, La Trobe University
Gabriel Caluzzi, Postdoctoral Research Officer, La Trobe University
John Holmes, Professor of Alcohol Policy, Sheffield Alcohol Research Group, University of Sheffield
Jukka Törrönen, Professor, The Centre for Social Research on Alcohol and Drugs, Stockholm University
As we head towards the end of the year, office get-togethers, Christmas lunches and New Year’s parties are upon us. It seems like a prime opportunity for young people to be drinking the night away.

But something unexpected has happened since the start of this century. Young people in Australia, the UK, Nordic countries and North America have, on average, been drinking significantly less alcohol than their parents’ generation did when they were a similar age.

During COVID lockdowns,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


