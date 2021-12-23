Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF advocates for protection of journalists and against impunity on international press freedom mission to Mexico

By stagiaire-ameriques
NewsThe Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Latin America desk, together with representatives of RSF from Colombia and Germany visited Mexico in a two-week international mission in the first half of December. During this mission they sought to enforce RSF’s fight against the impunity regarding crimes against journalists in Mexico and to better understand the various and interdependent influences that shape the desolate working conditions for journalists in the country. For the third consecutive year, Mexico is the most dangerous country for journalists in the world, with at least seven journalists…


© Reporters without borders -


