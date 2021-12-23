Tolerance.ca
Head to Head: the ethics of vaccine passports and COVID passes

By Alberto Giubilini, Senior Research Fellow, Oxford Uehiro Centre for Practical Ethics, University of Oxford
Helen Kennedy, Professor of Digital Society, University of Sheffield
COVID passes for England were given the green light in parliament in December, with 369 MPs voting in favour and 128 against. From now on, people attending large events will be required to show proof of vaccination – two doses, to become three after a “reasonable” amount of time – or a recent negative lateral flow test. The schemes were already being used in other parts of the UK, with slight differences.

First mandated in Israel, COVID passports consist of a paper or digital document that provides…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


