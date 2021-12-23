Tolerance.ca
Holiday heart syndrome: binge drinking can cause heart problems

By David C Gaze, Senior Lecturer in Chemical Pathology, University of Westminster
Many people enjoy a tipple over the festive season, but overdoing it could cause “holiday heart syndrome”, a condition where the heart beats abnormally – known as atrial fibrillation or AF. This is often experienced as a fluttering in the chest. If it continues for a while and is left untreated, it could lead to a heart attack.

The term holiday heart syndrome was first coined in 1978 and is mainly used by doctors in the US. Outside the US, it goes by the slightly less snappy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


