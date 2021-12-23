Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

2021: a grim year for journalists and free speech in an increasingly turbulent and authoritarian world

By Dina Matar, Professor, Political Communication and Arab Media, SOAS, University of London
Share this article
Hundreds of journalists killed or arrested, rising numbers of female media workers targeted, floods of misinformation and hate speech and ineffectual or hostile governments unable or unwilling to protect the public’s right to know. The 2021 press freedom index released recently by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) makes for grim reading.

The report reveals that 488 journalists were detained in 2021 – an…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Britain's favourite festive birds got their names
~ Christmas music: is there a magic formula behind festive chart-toppers?
~ Eating eels, electing bean kings and Roland the Farter: part of the medieval Christmas and New Year festivities
~ Head to Head: the ethics of vaccine passports and COVID passes
~ 'Very sneaky tactics': we asked gamers how they feel about monetisation in digital gaming
~ Holiday heart syndrome: binge drinking can cause heart problems
~ The Somalayas are the biggest mountain range you will never see
~ Diversity in the workplace must be matched with an atmosphere of genuine inclusion
~ Five of the most exciting telescope pictures of the universe
~ South African and UK hospitalisation data: what it tells us about how deadly omicron is
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter