Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Diversity in the workplace must be matched with an atmosphere of genuine inclusion

By Marianna Fotaki, Professor of Business Ethics, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
The idea that greater diversity in the workplace is good for business seems to be gaining ground. In a recent major step in December 2021, BT announced plans for 25% of its workforce to be from “non-white backgrounds” by the end of the decade.

Yet taking steps to increase the representation of minority ethnic groups (and women) in areas of employment from which they have been historically…The Conversation


