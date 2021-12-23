Tolerance.ca
South African and UK hospitalisation data: what it tells us about how deadly omicron is

By David Pryce, Lecturer in Biomedical Science (Immunology), Bangor University
Recent official South African medical reports and countrywide COVID data have indicated that since early November, when omicron was first detected, COVID cases substantially increased. However, most patients had, at worst, mild symptoms, and cases are now in steep decline. These observations substantially differ from the previous waves, including those attributed to the delta variant.

The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation


