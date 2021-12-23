Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two Belarusian bloggers sentenced to more than 10 years in prison

By paulinea
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of Belarusian bloggers Eduard Palchys and Ihar Losik and condemns the extremely harsh sentences of 13 and 15 years in prison that they have been given – just three days apart at the end of the year – after months in provisional detention.After being held for 15 months, Palchys received his 13-year jail sentence in a sham trial in Minsk on 17 December.


© Reporters without borders


