Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Courts Ramp up Speech Prosecutions

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Tunisia’s shuttered parliament. President Saeid suspended the body on July 25 as part of his seizure of extraordinary powers. July 26, 2021, Bardo, Tunis, Tunisia. © 2021 Ahmed Zarrouki (Tunis) – Tunisian authorities are prosecuting citizens in both military and civilian courts and jailing them for public criticism of President Kais Saied and other officials, Human Rights Watch said today. Those prosecuted include members of parliament, commentators on social media, and a television host. Using repressive laws enacted prior to the Tunisian revolution, prosecutors…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Amid COVID-19 stressors, international students and their university communities should prioritize mental health supports
~ The problem with machine translation: beware the wisdom of the crowd
~ Feeling stressed? It's 'a bit weird', but tapping helps – and it's easy to learn
~ Extraordinarily, the effects of the Spanish Inquisition linger to this day
~ Drugs and the sun – your daily medications could put you at greater risk of sunburn
~ The sordid underbelly of Christmas past
~ 5 things to know about Mary, the mother of Jesus
~ From enormous tides to millions of shells, here are 6 unique beaches for your summer road trip
~ Louis C.K.: Sexual misconduct and the pursuit of justice
~ COVID-19 home testing kits: should we be worried about their environmental impact?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter