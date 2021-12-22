Tolerance.ca
Remarks by Joe Biden on the Fight Against COVID-⁠19, by Joseph R. Biden Jr.

By Joseph R. Biden Jr.
The longer the virus is around, the more likely variants form that may be deadlier than the ones that have come before. THE PRESIDENT: Good afternoon. I promised when I got elected that I'd always give it to you straight from the shoulder — the good, the bad, the truth. So, as we head into Christmas weekend, I want to answer your questions about the rising number of COVID cases — COVID-19 cases. And I want to start by acknowledging how tired, worried, and frustrated I know you are. I (...)


