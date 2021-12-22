Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Amid COVID-19 stressors, international students and their university communities should prioritize mental health supports

By Ezgi Ozyonum, PhD Candidate, Education, Concordia University
Qiyang Zhang, PhD Student, School of Education, Johns Hopkins University
Share this article
Peer support, opportunities to engage in responses to combat racism and bias and culturally responsive counselling are important for the mental health and well-being of international students.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The problem with machine translation: beware the wisdom of the crowd
~ Feeling stressed? It's 'a bit weird', but tapping helps – and it's easy to learn
~ Extraordinarily, the effects of the Spanish Inquisition linger to this day
~ Drugs and the sun – your daily medications could put you at greater risk of sunburn
~ The sordid underbelly of Christmas past
~ 5 things to know about Mary, the mother of Jesus
~ From enormous tides to millions of shells, here are 6 unique beaches for your summer road trip
~ Louis C.K.: Sexual misconduct and the pursuit of justice
~ COVID-19 home testing kits: should we be worried about their environmental impact?
~ Generic drug names provide information for doctors, so why is Health Canada promoting the use of pharma brand names?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter