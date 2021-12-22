Amid COVID-19 stressors, international students and their university communities should prioritize mental health supports
By Ezgi Ozyonum, PhD Candidate, Education, Concordia University
Qiyang Zhang, PhD Student, School of Education, Johns Hopkins University
Peer support, opportunities to engage in responses to combat racism and bias and culturally responsive counselling are important for the mental health and well-being of international students.
