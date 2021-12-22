Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The problem with machine translation: beware the wisdom of the crowd

By Guillaume Deneufbourg, Researcher in Language Sciences and Translation Studies, Practicing Translator, Lecturer in Translation, Université de Lille
According to collective intelligence evangelist and journalist James Surowiecki, groups are much better at making predictions than the individuals who belong to those groups, be they novices or leading experts.

To illustrate this theory, Surowiecki shares a story in his 2004 book, The Wisdom of Crowds, about Sir Francis Galton, a British statistician who made an astonishing discovery while attending a country fair at the turn of the 20th century.

During…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


