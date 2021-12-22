Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Drugs and the sun – your daily medications could put you at greater risk of sunburn

By Nial Wheate, Associate Professor of the Sydney Pharmacy School, University of Sydney
Elise Schubert, Pharmacist and PhD Candidate, University of Sydney
Lisa Kouladjian O'Donnell, Research Fellow in Geriatric Pharmacotherapy, University of Sydney
Share this article
In Summer, you may need to be extra sun smart if you’re swallowing certain medications or putting them on your skin.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Amid COVID-19 stressors, international students and their university communities should prioritize mental health supports
~ The problem with machine translation: beware the wisdom of the crowd
~ Feeling stressed? It's 'a bit weird', but tapping helps – and it's easy to learn
~ Extraordinarily, the effects of the Spanish Inquisition linger to this day
~ The sordid underbelly of Christmas past
~ 5 things to know about Mary, the mother of Jesus
~ From enormous tides to millions of shells, here are 6 unique beaches for your summer road trip
~ Louis C.K.: Sexual misconduct and the pursuit of justice
~ COVID-19 home testing kits: should we be worried about their environmental impact?
~ Generic drug names provide information for doctors, so why is Health Canada promoting the use of pharma brand names?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter