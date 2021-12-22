Generic drug names provide information for doctors, so why is Health Canada promoting the use of pharma brand names?
By Joel Lexchin, Professor Emeritus of Health Policy and Management, York University, Emergency Physician at University Health Network, Associate Professor of Family and Community Medicine, University of Toronto
Abhimanyu Sud, Assistant Professor, Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of Toronto
Generic drug names are often long, but they can tell doctors what type of medicine it is and how it works. But it’s brand names that appear first and most prominently in Health Canada materials.
