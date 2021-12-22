Tolerance.ca
The radical history of scrapbooks – and why activists still use them today

By Cherish Watton, PhD Candidate in British Modern History, University of Cambridge
You might think of scrapbooks as nothing more than a relic from the Victorian period, or an activity from your own childhood, but you would be wrong – because scrapbooking has a long and rich history connected with activism.

Indeed, in the run-up to the recent COP26 climate conference, the UK’s largest women’s organisation, the Women’s Institute (WI), asked for contributions to its “climate scrapbook”. The public…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


