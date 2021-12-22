Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stress is contagious in relationships – here's what you can do to support your partner and boost your own health during the holidays and beyond

By Rosie Shrout, Assistant Professor of Human Development and Family Studies, Purdue University
Hostile partners can experience jumps in stress and blood pressure after an argument. But there are ways to cool conflicts, even during a pandemic holiday season.The Conversation


