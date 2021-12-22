Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Biden to expand access to at-home COVID kits: 4 essential reads on the critical role of rapid tests

By Matt Williams, Breaking News Editor
President Joe Biden has outlined plans to massively ramp up COVID-19 testing in an effort to curb – or at least slow – the spread of the highly infectious omicron variant across the U.S.

In a speech on Dec. 21, 2021, Biden said he aimed to get out “as many tests, as quickly as possible” and said free at-home kits would be sent out to Americans beginning in…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


