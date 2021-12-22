Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Omicron: Rishi Sunak's £1 billion business injection likely to need a booster almost immediately – economist

By Phil Tomlinson, Full Professor in Industrial Strategy Deputy Director Centre for Governance, Regulation and Industrial Strategy (CGR&IS), University of Bath
Share this article
The new and more transmissible omicron variant threatens to be a tsunami for the NHS and the British economy. Reluctantly, the UK government passed new “plan B” COVID restrictions, requiring masks to be worn in shops and public transport, with a diktat to work from home if possible. The devolved administrationsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The radical history of scrapbooks – and why activists still use them today
~ As spiritualism's popularity grows, photographer Shannon Taggart takes viewers inside the world of séances, mediums and orbs
~ Sports card explosion holds promise for keeping kids engaged in math
~ The Massachusetts flag glorifies the violence committed by colonizers – Native Americans want it changed
~ 2021: a year physicists asked, 'What lies beyond the Standard Model?'
~ What is Log4j? A cybersecurity expert explains the latest internet vulnerability, how bad it is and what's at stake
~ Stress is contagious in relationships – here's what you can do to support your partner and boost your own health during the holidays and beyond
~ Medical technologies have been central to US pandemic response – but social behaviors matter just as much
~ Biden to expand access to at-home COVID kits: 4 essential reads on the critical role of rapid tests
~ During a COVID-19 surge, ‘crisis standards of care’ involve excruciating choices and impossible ethical decisions for hospital staff
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter