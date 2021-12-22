Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Central African Republic Special Court Announces First Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Judges from the Central African Republic’s Special Criminal Court (SCC) hear arguments on December 17, 2021 on whether to send the case against Issa Sallet Adoum, Ousman Yaouba and Tahir Mahamat to trial for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Ouham Pendé province in May 2019. © 2021 Inès Laure N'Gopot On December 17, the Central African Republic’s Special Criminal Court (SCC) announced it will send its first case to trial. This is a significant moment in the difficult effort to see justice for heinous abuses committed in the most recent conflicts…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


