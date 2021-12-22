Tolerance.ca
And Just Like That: how Sex and the City sequel is broadening the representation of 50+ women on TV

By Kadian Pow, Lecturer in Sociology and Black Studies, Birmingham City University
On the eve of release of the Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That, I was excited. The show follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate life at 50 in a world that has changed quite a lot from that in the 2000s.

I really wanted to see how Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte might navigate a different world after nearly 20 years. When it comes to TV narratives about older women, we, the audience, may still have…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation


