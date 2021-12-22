Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

James Webb telescope: how it could uncover some of the universe's best-kept secrets

By Martin Barstow, Professor of Astrophysics and Space Science, University of Leicester
If everything goes according to plan on December 25, we will enter a new era of astronomy with the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). It’s an event that has been anticipated for a decade – it will be the largest and most expensive and complex telescope ever built, tested and launched into space.

At the time of writing, the US$10 billion (£7.5 billion) telescope has been fuelled for its flight and mounted atop the Ariane 5 rocket at Europe’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


