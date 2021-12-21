Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The history of the shopping centre Santa, and how he became a staple of the festive season

By Gary Mortimer, Professor of Marketing and Consumer Behaviour, Queensland University of Technology
Louise Grimmer, Senior Lecturer in Retail Marketing, University of Tasmania
Much to the delight of children (and maybe some adults), Santa arriving in shopping centres all around Australia signals the beginning of Christmas shopping.

Santa has become a mainstay of shopping centres in December, driven by nostalgia and commerce.

But who is this jolly fat man, in a bright red suit, promising to deliver on the wishes of children, and why can we always expect him to visit Aussie shopping centres in December?

A brief history of Santa


