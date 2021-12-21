Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19, Security Concerns Threaten Cameroon Football Tournament

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, Cameroon’s Minister of Sports and Physical Education, looks on as the Africa Cup of Nations trophy is presented in Yaounde, December 7, 2021. © 2021 Daniel Beloumou Olomo / AFP via Getty Images The 33rd biennial African Cup of Nations (AFCON) football tournament will be held in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022. But key questions linger about the government’s ability to guarantee the security and well-being of players and fans. The European Football Club Association, international observers, and media, have raised concerns over the…


