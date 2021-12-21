Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From scribe to choir to being repurposed over generations, medieval Christian chant book fragments reveal stories

By Anna de Bakker, Postdoctoral research associate, Department of Music, Fountain School of Performing Arts, Dalhousie University
Jennifer Bain, Professor of Musicology and Music Theory, Dalhousie University
Medieval chant books and the parchment they were made of were designed to last a long time — so long, that pages of them can outlast the book itself. Across medieval Europe, monks and nuns and clergy in city cathedrals sang daily chants in communal forms of timed and sung prayer still practised by some Christians today. Fragments of chant books travel across time and space, ending up at antique stores, tucked away in attics or even made into book covers.

Our research


Read complete article

© The Conversation


