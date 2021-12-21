Tolerance.ca
The French: citizens or mere voters?, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
Far from being interested in the competition between political parties, Thierry Meyssan analyses the confusion that reigns in the debate of ideas and that prevents the country's problems from being addressed. According to him, if France's difficulties are the same as almost everywhere in the West, it must also face the unresolved imbroglios of the Mitterrand era. To continue its march, the country must not only clarify its vocabulary and redefine its identity, but above all restore the popular sovereignty, the citizenship, that it has abandoned.


© Voltaire Network


