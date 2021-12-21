Tolerance.ca
Nine reasons why Die Hard really is a Christmas film

By James Chapman, Professor of Film Studies, University of Leicester
It’s that time of year for hunkering down to watch a Christmas film with the family – and to hold the annual debate over whether or not Die Hard actually counts as one.

This debate has now become, in some film history circles, as big a question as to the meaning of “Rosebud” in Citizen Kane or whether Han Solo or Greedo shot first in Star Wars. It’s even important enough to warrant a poll from YouGov, which concluded that Die Hard is not a Christmas film.

Read complete article

