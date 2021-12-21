To harness the North Sea winds, we must understand its complicated seabed geology
By Natasha Barlow, Associate Professor of Quaternary Environmental Change, University of Leeds
David Hodgson, Professor of Sedimentology and Stratigraphy, University of Leeds
For any country blessed with easy access to the shallow and windy North Sea, offshore wind will be key to meeting net zero targets. Developing these wind farms is partly a challenge for engineers, but it but also depends on the geology beneath the seabed – and that’s where geoscientists like us come in. As the industry collects more data, the seabed geology is proving to be far more complicated, and revealing, than previously envisaged.
Over the past few million years of on-off ice ages, large…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 21, 2021