Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To harness the North Sea winds, we must understand its complicated seabed geology

By Natasha Barlow, Associate Professor of Quaternary Environmental Change, University of Leeds
David Hodgson, Professor of Sedimentology and Stratigraphy, University of Leeds
For any country blessed with easy access to the shallow and windy North Sea, offshore wind will be key to meeting net zero targets. Developing these wind farms is partly a challenge for engineers, but it but also depends on the geology beneath the seabed – and that’s where geoscientists like us come in. As the industry collects more data, the seabed geology is proving to be far more complicated, and revealing, than previously envisaged.

Over the past few million years of on-off ice ages, large…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


