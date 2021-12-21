Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

2021’s climate disasters revealed an east-west weather divide, with one side of the country too wet, the other dangerously dry

By Shuang-Ye Wu, Professor of Geology and Environmental Geosciences, University of Dayton
US disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


