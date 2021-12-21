Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It could take 12 hours of walking to burn off your Christmas dinner

By Amanda Daley, Professor of Behavioural Medicine, Loughborough University
Share this article
Overeating at Christmas time is almost like a tradition. Many of us look forward to piling our plates full of festive foods, snacking on chocolate throughout the holidays or sipping on festive drinks. Even if you were trying to eat healthier, indulgent foods are often displayed more prominently in supermarkets and shops during the holidays, making it difficult to pass up on our favourite foods and drinks.

The British…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Cameroonian newspaper editor finally acquitted, released after 16 months
~ Material from asteroid Ryugu starts to give up secrets of early Solar System
~ Nigeria: Halt Closure of Displaced People’s Camps
~ Top Human Rights Tweets of 2021
~ Since the Taliban takeover, 40% of Afghan media have closed, 80% of women journalists have lost their jobs
~ 'Mission impossible?': tracking political misinformation and disinformation on TikTok
~ Don't care about the Build Back Better Act? Hearing people's personal stories might change that
~ The nanoparticles in mRNA vaccines are nothing to fear: We interact with many useful, tiny particles every day
~ Manchin killed Build Back Better over inflation concerns – an economist explains why the $2 trillion bill would be unlikely to drive up prices
~ 5 of the best home-grown games to play this summer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter