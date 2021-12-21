Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Material from asteroid Ryugu starts to give up secrets of early Solar System

By Monica Grady, Professor of Planetary and Space Sciences, The Open University
Share this article
We may be on the brink of discovering whether water and organic material, which enabled life on Earth, came from asteroids.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nigeria: Halt Closure of Displaced People’s Camps
~ Top Human Rights Tweets of 2021
~ Since the Taliban takeover, 40% of Afghan media have closed, 80% of women journalists have lost their jobs
~ 'Mission impossible?': tracking political misinformation and disinformation on TikTok
~ Don't care about the Build Back Better Act? Hearing people's personal stories might change that
~ The nanoparticles in mRNA vaccines are nothing to fear: We interact with many useful, tiny particles every day
~ Manchin killed Build Back Better over inflation concerns – an economist explains why the $2 trillion bill would be unlikely to drive up prices
~ 5 of the best home-grown games to play this summer
~ What is the UV index? An expert explains what it means and how it's calculated
~ Get to know blackwood better: a magnificent timber and a tough, towering wattle that can survive landslides
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter