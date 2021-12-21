Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Halt Closure of Displaced People’s Camps

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Bakassi Internally Displaced People's camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria, March 2020. © 2020 AUDU MARTE/AFP via Getty Images (Abuja) – Nigeria’s Borno State government’s efforts to shut down government camps hosting thousands of displaced people by December 31, 2021 is creating risks and hardships, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should suspend the camp closures, which fail to guarantee displaced people’s rights. In August 2020, the Borno State government announced and began plans to resettle over 1.8 million displaced people from camps in Maiduguri, the…


© Human Rights Watch -


