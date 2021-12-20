Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Frankincense and myrrh have been revered since ancient times – but now they're under threat

By Eoin Lettice, Lecturer in Plant Science, University College Cork
Share this article
Trees that produce resin for frankincense and myrrh – used for thousands of years in healthcare, worship and trade – are facing collapsing populations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Curious Kids: how are ants and other creatures able to walk on the ceiling?
~ 'Please continue' – did this simple two-word phrase lead normal people to 'torture' strangers?
~ Our lakes are losing their ice cover faster than ever — here's what that means for us
~ Turkey announces new steps to normalize ties with Armenia
~ RSF urges Morocco not to extradite Uyghur journalist to China, where he risks torture
~ ‘HIV Made Me Fabulous’ film relies on science and embodied storytelling to counter stigma and discrimination
~ The Canadian Taxpayers Federation's politics are anti-Indigenous — so why do media outlets still quote them?
~ People who are bad with numbers often find it harder to make ends meet – even if they are not poor
~ What's the record for how long it's ever rained without stopping?
~ UN fails to agree on 'killer robot' ban as nations pour billions into autonomous weapons research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter