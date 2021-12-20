Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's the record for how long it's ever rained without stopping?

By Lynn McMurdie, Research Associate Professor of Atmospheric Sciences, University of Washington
Joe Boomgard-Zagrodnik, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Crop and Soil Sciences, Washington State University
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com.

What is the longest time it has ever rained for? – Wayne

The answer is – it depends. If you live in a dry place, like the Atacama Desert in South America, and it rains for an hour, that may be the precipitation…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


