Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Failure to Pass Build Back Better Act Imperils Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children and teachers complete a mural in celebration of the launch of the Child Tax Credit on July 14, 2021 at the KU Kids Deanwood Childcare Center in Washington, DC.  © 2021 Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Community Change (Washington, DC) – The Build Back Better Act would bring the United States closer to meeting international human rights standards and begin to repair a badly broken social safety net, Human Rights Watch said today. The Senate should strengthen components of the bill and promptly pass this legislation, or lose a critical chance to build…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


