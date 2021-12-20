Tolerance.ca
Top human rights court finds that the Georgia government violated the European Convention on Human Rights

By Arzu Geybullayeva
The European Court of Human Rights has found the Georgian government responsible for "unprecedented" violence against queer demonstrators in 2013. The court ordered the government to pay EUR 195,000 to the victims.


