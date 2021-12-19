Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Killer Robots: Military Powers Stymie Ban

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image All countries have a duty to save humanity by retaining meaningful human control over the use of force and banning fully autonomous weapons.  © 2020 Brian Stauffer for Human Rights Watch (Geneva, December 20, 2021) – Major military powers are preventing efforts by a majority of countries to prohibit autonomous weapons systems through a new international treaty, Human Rights Watch said today. On December 17, 2021, governments at the United Nations Sixth Review Conference of the Convention on Conventional Weapons (CCW) were unable to agree to begin negotiations on…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Turkish prosecutor general closes investigation into death of Azerbaijan’s ‘graffiti prisoner,’ Bayram Mammadov
~ Volunteer on a dig for the thrill of digging up the past (you'll also learn to hate buckets)
~ Kris Kringles and yuletide jingles: unboxing the wonders of Christmas lingo
~ Buy Australian oysters and farmed barramundi: 5 tips to make your feast of summer seafood sustainable
~ What day is it? How holidays warp our sense of time
~ Why kids should not have lots of toys (and what to do if yours have too many)
~ Blue-sky thinking: net-zero aviation is more than a flight of fantasy
~ The 8 deadly days of Christmas: how to stay safe from drowning in Australia this summer
~ Stress less – it might protect you from Covid
~ How the Philippines' President Dutuerte weaponized a Filipino custom during COVID-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter