Human Rights Observatory

Papua New Guinea’s Rapid Tides Expose Climate Risks

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children play with a canoe on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea, February 6, 2018.  © 2018 Jonas Gratzer/LightRocket via Getty Images Earlier this month, parts of Papua New Guinea (PNG) experienced a surge in king tides that flooded communities and displaced approximately 53,000 people. King tides are the highest predicted tides of the year and are reaching higher and farther as climate change causes sea levels to rise. For PNG – facing more than double the global average in annual sea level rise – the worst is yet to come. In coastal and island communities in Bougainville,…


